Phonenix Media Investment’s newsroom at the Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong on March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP
Phoenix Media shares soar by the most in at least a decade amid report of reshuffling and China’s management takeover
- Phoenix shares jumped by 41 per cent to 76 Hong Kong cents in Hong Kong, outpacing the 1.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Hang Seng Index, with the trading volume jumping to more than 10 times its 20-day average
- Stoking the speculation was a report by the Chinese-language newspaper HK01 that founder Liu Changle would be replaced by a new management hand-picked by the Chinese government in Beijing
Topic | China stock market
Phonenix Media Investment’s newsroom at the Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong on March 28, 2011. Photo: SCMP