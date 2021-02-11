Speculative demand is pushing property prices higher in Dongguan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Dongguan’s sizzling property price momentum set to continue as influx of hi-tech firms fuels demand for housing
- Property prices in the Greater Bay Area city of 8.5 million rose 29 per cent last year, the most in mainland China
- Analysts expect the momentum to continue, citing higher land prices
Speculative demand is pushing property prices higher in Dongguan. Photo: Shutterstock Images