Speculative demand is pushing property prices higher in Dongguan. Photo: Shutterstock Images Speculative demand is pushing property prices higher in Dongguan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Dongguan’s sizzling property price momentum set to continue as influx of hi-tech firms fuels demand for housing

  • Property prices in the Greater Bay Area city of 8.5 million rose 29 per cent last year, the most in mainland China
  • Analysts expect the momentum to continue, citing higher land prices

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 11 Feb, 2021

