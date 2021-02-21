Charlene Ree, EternityX’s chief executive and founder. Photo: Jonathan Wong Charlene Ree, EternityX’s chief executive and founder. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China economy
Hong Kong AI marketing platform EternityX helps global brands tap China’s US$6 trillion consumer market through ‘social commerce’

  • Social commerce key for brands seeking growth in China, CEO and founder says
  • Sales driven by social commerce expected to reach US$363.3 billion this year, about 13 per cent of all e-commerce retail sales in China, according to research firm eMarketer

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:45pm, 21 Feb, 2021

