Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
Business /  China Business

Geely Automobile’s shares surge as it scraps full merger to pursue watered-down combination with Volvo Cars

  • Both parties have now agreed to an equity merger of their powertrain operations and will jointly develop electric vehicle platforms
  • It comes a year after the China’s Geely held talks with the Swedish luxury automaker for ‘possible restructuring’ to realise synergies in cost structure and new technology development

Topic |   Electric cars
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 4:06pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE