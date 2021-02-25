Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
Geely Automobile’s shares surge as it scraps full merger to pursue watered-down combination with Volvo Cars
- Both parties have now agreed to an equity merger of their powertrain operations and will jointly develop electric vehicle platforms
- It comes a year after the China’s Geely held talks with the Swedish luxury automaker for ‘possible restructuring’ to realise synergies in cost structure and new technology development
Topic | Electric cars
Workers are seen on the side of an assembly line at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province in June 2018. Photo: Reuters