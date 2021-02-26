China’s wind farm installations grew 27.8 per cent last year, making up half of the world’s 6.07 gigawatts of offshore wind farms erected globally. Photo: EPA
China to overtake UK as the world’s top offshore wind farms installer as it works towards carbon-neutral goal
- China led the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third year in a row with over 3 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity in 2020
- Growth will primarily be driven by developers’ rush to complete projects before Beijing withdraws its tariff subsidy programme at the end of the year
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
