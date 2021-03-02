Gome Retail chairman Huang Guangyu (left). Photo: WEIBO
Chinese electronics chain Gome Retail seeks US$574 million from sale of new shares as disgraced founder Huang Guangyu vows to restore its former glory
- Gome Retail said it plans to place 2.28 billion shares, or 10.58 per cent of its existing shares, at HK$1.97 per share to repay debt and to expand its business
- Huang, who served 10 years in prison for insider trading and corporate bribery, has vowed to restore his firm’s fortunes within 18 months
