Shenzhen’s skyline in the Greater Bay Area. The Silicon Valley of China has taken measures to cool home prices over the past few months. Photo: Martin Chan
Shanghai, Shenzhen lead China’s biggest cities in latest clampdown on housing market speculation after bubble warning
- Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou have further tightened rules to plug loopholes, dampen speculation after bubble warning
- New rules follow measures since August when state officials began setting leverage thresholds for indebted developers
Topic | China property
