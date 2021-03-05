Chinese Premier Li Keqiang makes government report at the opening of NPC displayed in a big TV screen at a shopping area in Beijing on Friday morning, March 5, 2021.Photo: Simon Song
Two Sessions 2021: China to expand land supply to rein in runaway home prices as premier vows to get a grip on affordability
- The government will make more land available for developers to turn into housing stock to bring prices down
- The government will also increase the supply of subsidised rental homes and shared ownership housing
Topic | China property
