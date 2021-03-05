Since Thursday, more than 5,000 members of China’s political elite have been converging on Beijing for the “two sessions” or Lianghui. Photo: Xinhua
China’s richest entrepreneurs attending ‘two sessions’ have seen wealth grow 68 per cent on average last year, Hurun says
- Top billionaires at annual parliamentary meetings are worth more than Hong Kong’s 2020 GDP at current market prices
- Victor Li Tzar-kuoi of CK Holdings and Peter Lee Ka-kit of Henderson Land among top billionaires
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
