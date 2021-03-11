Chinese workers assemble PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Kadjar cars on Dongfeng Automobile’s assembly line in Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo: Handout Chinese workers assemble PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Kadjar cars on Dongfeng Automobile’s assembly line in Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo: Handout
Chinese workers assemble PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Kadjar cars on Dongfeng Automobile’s assembly line in Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo: Handout
Dongfeng launches a new brand, betting on the all-electric Voyah to catch up with Tesla, NIO, Xpeng and hundreds of electric car makers as China’s EV war intensifies

  • The first all-electric Voyah model will be launched in July, with a range of up to 500 kilometres (310 miles) on a single charge
  • The first model is expected to be priced at more than 200,000 yuan, Dongfeng said

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:20pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Chinese workers assemble PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Kadjar cars on Dongfeng Automobile’s assembly line in Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo: Handout
