Chinese workers assemble PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Kadjar cars on Dongfeng Automobile’s assembly line in Wuhan on 10 October 2016. Photo: Handout
Dongfeng launches a new brand, betting on the all-electric Voyah to catch up with Tesla, NIO, Xpeng and hundreds of electric car makers as China’s EV war intensifies
- The first all-electric Voyah model will be launched in July, with a range of up to 500 kilometres (310 miles) on a single charge
- The first model is expected to be priced at more than 200,000 yuan, Dongfeng said
