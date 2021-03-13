Buyers lining up at the sales office of Grand Victoria development at Olympian City in Tai Kok Tsui on March 13, 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Homebuyers snap up Wheelock’s Grand Victoria flats, ignoring Hong Kong’s growing Covid-19 cluster as vaccines and resurgent stock market bolster confidence
- Wheelock Properties and Sino Land sold 88 per cent of the 227 units in the first launch of Grand Victoria in Cheung Sha Wan as of 3:20pm
- The average price of the project was 7 per cent higher than a nearby property put for sales last month
Topic | Hong Kong property
