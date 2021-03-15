Pedestrians walk past a screen displaying stock prices in Shanghai.Photo: Bloomberg
China’s mutual funds earn zero as rotation, market clampdown batter returns with managers loading up defensive ‘real assets’
- Buying value stocks proves to the most successful strategy on China’s markets now, while T. Rowe Price favours ‘real assets’ as global inflation hedge
- Money managers from HSBC Jintrust and Aegon-Industrial Fund are still cautious on markets as stocks face key technical bull-bear signal
Topic | Stocks
