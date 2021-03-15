A residential area in Beijing on 23 February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s February home prices record their fastest monthly growth pace as supply shortage stir buyers’ fear of missing out
- New home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.36 per cent last month from January, when they gained 0.28 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
- Values in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, climbed 0.34 per cent, almost the same pace as January
