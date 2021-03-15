The Chinese online car platform Autohome says the mainland’s growing electric car market will power its growth. Photo Imaginechina via AFP
Chinese online car platform Autohome expects data products to drive growth as it works closely with NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto
- Ping An Group-backed Autohome’s shares rose 2.1 per cent to close at HK$180.00 on debut
- Autohome plans to use the share sale proceeds for product development, incubate new businesses and upgrade the technologies it uses
Topic | Electric cars
