Shoppers walk past an XPeng showroom at the Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai Auto Show: Chinese and foreign carmakers to showcase latest models that could become the next bestseller
- Major Chinese and international carmakers will display prototypes and new EV models at the Shanghai Auto Show, which runs from April 19 to 28
- Geely, Volkswagen and Dongfeng are among conventional carmakers who plan to launch EV models to challenge market leader Tesla
