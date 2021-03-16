Electronic boards display stock figures outside Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks track gains in Asia, Wall Street on falling bond yields, economic recovery hopes
- Hang Seng Index advances for a second day with Xiaomi, China Mobile powering gains
- Benchmarks in Asia-Pacific track gains in overnight US markets amid optimism surrounding Fed guidance ahead of rate meeting on Wednesday
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Electronic boards display stock figures outside Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE