Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Five big US banks ‘drawn to strong economic performance like moths to a flame’, increased exposure to China by 10 per cent to US$78 billion last year
- China’s financial markets a potent lure for the world’s biggest banks, with billions in profits on the line in investment banking and wealth management
- Europeans banks such as HSBC, Credit Suisse and UBS are also keen to boost investments
Topic | Banking & Finance
