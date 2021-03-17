Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Five big US banks ‘drawn to strong economic performance like moths to a flame’, increased exposure to China by 10 per cent to US$78 billion last year

  • China’s financial markets a potent lure for the world’s biggest banks, with billions in profits on the line in investment banking and wealth management
  • Europeans banks such as HSBC, Credit Suisse and UBS are also keen to boost investments

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman Sachs’ ‘cross currency outstandings’ rose 33 per cent to US$17.5 billion last year in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE