Markets across Asia were mostly down on Wednesday, after mixed overnight trading in the United States. Photo: AFP
Markets across Asia were mostly down on Wednesday, after mixed overnight trading in the United States. Photo: AFP
Stocks
Hong Kong stocks swing between losses and gains, with traders primed for Fed meeting amid rising bond yields

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent after falling by as much as 0.9 per cent in early trading
  • Traders are wary that expectations about looming inflation will spur central banks to put brakes on easy money that has fuelled elevated valuations

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:30am, 17 Mar, 2021

