View of the AMC Empire 25 theatre on 42nd Street in the Manhattan borough of New York in January 2017. Photo: Shutterstock
Dalian Wanda’s AMC stake falls to less than 10 per cent after dilution, as tycoon Wang Jianlin’s ambition of assembling a global media-to-property flagship runs aground
- Dalian Wanda Group’s stake in the largest cinema chain in the United States drops to 9.8 per cent, from 23.1 per cent previously
- Wanda’s loss of control is ‘beneficial’, as the group does not need to take the responsibility for AMC’s liabilities and profit losses, a source said
