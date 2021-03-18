View of the AMC Empire 25 theatre on 42nd Street in the Manhattan borough of New York in January 2017. Photo: Shutterstock View of the AMC Empire 25 theatre on 42nd Street in the Manhattan borough of New York in January 2017. Photo: Shutterstock
Dalian Wanda’s AMC stake falls to less than 10 per cent after dilution, as tycoon Wang Jianlin’s ambition of assembling a global media-to-property flagship runs aground

  • Dalian Wanda Group’s stake in the largest cinema chain in the United States drops to 9.8 per cent, from 23.1 per cent previously
  • Wanda’s loss of control is ‘beneficial’, as the group does not need to take the responsibility for AMC’s liabilities and profit losses, a source said

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:17am, 18 Mar, 2021

