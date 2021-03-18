Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Fed keeps its dovish stance and US equities rally to new heights. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks set for longest winning run in a month as Fed signals dovish stance through 2023
- Hang Seng Index jumps 1.7 per cent in early trading with Meituan, Xiaomi and other technology stocks pacing the rally
- Fed chairman keeps to dovish stance by signaling rates will remain near zero through 2023, the rise in bond yields is not disorderly
