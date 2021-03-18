The Royal Dutch Shell Plc Norco Refinery in Norco, Louisiana on Friday, June 12, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China may impose an import tax on light-cycle oil as environmental regulators increase scrutiny of high-emission fuels to meet government’s 2060 carbon neutrality target
- Chinese regulators are considering a tax on imports of so-called light-cycle oil (LCO), and have asked for feedback on a draft plan
- The levy could take effect as soon as the first half of 2021 if approved, according to people familiar with the plan
Topic | Energy
