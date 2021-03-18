Chinese stocks get thumb down on tactical and cyclical views over the next 12 months on policy risks. Chinese stocks get thumb down on tactical and cyclical views over the next 12 months on policy risks.
China stocks downgraded by BCA Research on ‘non-trivial’ risk of policy overtightening

  • Stocks lowered to underweight relative to global benchmarks within an equity portfolio on tactical and cyclical positions, after January’s cut to neutral
  • ‘A tug of war between policy tightening and growth support is likely to persist throughout this year’: BCA analysts

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:19pm, 18 Mar, 2021

