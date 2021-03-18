Chinese stocks get thumb down on tactical and cyclical views over the next 12 months on policy risks.
China stocks downgraded by BCA Research on ‘non-trivial’ risk of policy overtightening
- Stocks lowered to underweight relative to global benchmarks within an equity portfolio on tactical and cyclical positions, after January’s cut to neutral
- ‘A tug of war between policy tightening and growth support is likely to persist throughout this year’: BCA analysts
