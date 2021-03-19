Workers at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery’s factory, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP Workers at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery’s factory, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars and other uses, in Nanjing, eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
China’s electric vehicle makers to incorporate battery recycling as Beijing looks to tackle growing waste

  • A total of 7.05 million tonnes of EV lithium-ion batteries are expected to go offline between 2021 and 2030, according to Greenpeace
  • China is keen to prevent unchecked and unregulated disposal of lithium-ion batteries as the extraction of lithium and other materials could harm the environment

Pearl LiuDaniel Ren
Pearl Liu and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:52am, 19 Mar, 2021

