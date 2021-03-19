A man walks past a banks electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on March 17, 2021. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks sink as taper risks reignite bond market sell-off, China watches with caution
- Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite each declines by 1 per cent in early trading after US equities sold off overnight on taper concerns
- Swings in Hong Kong stocks are now the most volatile since June, just before China imposed the national security law in the city
