A Li Ning store in Shanghai. Fewer outlets and shops were selling Li Ning’s products as of the end of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning bucks retail decline, posts better-than-expected net profit for 2020
- Company ‘kept pace with industry developments to constantly capture new opportunities and embrace new challenges a’, says executive chairman Li Ning
- Sportswear maker’s net profit rose by 13.3 per cent to 1.7 billion yuan last year
Topic | Retailing
A Li Ning store in Shanghai. Fewer outlets and shops were selling Li Ning’s products as of the end of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg