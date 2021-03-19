A Li Ning store in Shanghai. Fewer outlets and shops were selling Li Ning’s products as of the end of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A Li Ning store in Shanghai. Fewer outlets and shops were selling Li Ning’s products as of the end of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
A Li Ning store in Shanghai. Fewer outlets and shops were selling Li Ning’s products as of the end of 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning bucks retail decline, posts better-than-expected net profit for 2020

  • Company ‘kept pace with industry developments to constantly capture new opportunities and embrace new challenges a’, says executive chairman Li Ning
  • Sportswear maker’s net profit rose by 13.3 per cent to 1.7 billion yuan last year

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 4:30pm, 19 Mar, 2021

