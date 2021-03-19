Cars are assembled at Geely’s plant in Cixi, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Geely to take on Tesla with premium brand Zeekr as demand for electric cars soars in China
- Geely will make battery-powered cars under a new brand ‘Zeekr’, which will be based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture platform
- The premium brand will operate under a new EV entity named Lingling Technologies, based in Hefei, Anhui province, sources say
Topic | Electric cars
Cars are assembled at Geely’s plant in Cixi, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters