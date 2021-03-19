Cars are assembled at Geely’s plant in Cixi, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters Cars are assembled at Geely’s plant in Cixi, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Geely to take on Tesla with premium brand Zeekr as demand for electric cars soars in China

  • Geely will make battery-powered cars under a new brand ‘Zeekr’, which will be based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture platform
  • The premium brand will operate under a new EV entity named Lingling Technologies, based in Hefei, Anhui province, sources say

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:20pm, 19 Mar, 2021

