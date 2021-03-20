An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout
Swire Group
Business /  China Business

Swire Pacific invests in new Shenzhen private hospital as part of strategy to tap ‘robust’ consumer spending in mainland China

  • New multi-speciality hospital is owned and operated by New Frontier Health, which is chaired by ex-Hong Kong Financial Secretary Antony Leung
  • Stake also strengthens Swire Pacific’s business portfolio in Greater Bay Area

Topic |   Swire Group
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. The facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE