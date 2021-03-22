People walk with umbrellas in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, on March 5. Photo: Reuters People walk with umbrellas in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, on March 5. Photo: Reuters
China’s unloved stocks 2 per cent away from bearish trap as Fed policy, bubble worries spur flight to safety

  • Trading volume in Shanghai and Shenzhen shrank on March 17 to the lowest level this year, showing cooling enthusiasm among investors
  • Technical indicators are worrisome too, as indices approach bear-market tipping point, or have breached those markers

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Mar, 2021

