Technicians work at E-Deodar Robot Equipment’s factory in Foshan. The Greater Bay Area city has come up with incentives to draw start-ups and skilled workers. Photo: Bloomberg
Foshan offers financial incentives of up to US$3 million to lure tech talent, start-ups from other Greater Bay Area cities
- Foshan is offering financing to tech start-ups of up to 20 million yuan in a bid to lure them from neighbouring Greater Bay Area cities
- Foshan plans to focus on high-end equipment manufacturing, blockchain and quantum information, new energy, and health care, according to an announcement
