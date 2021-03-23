EpimAb Biotherapeutics closes a US$120 million Series C financing round on March 23. An IPO in the US or Hong Kong is in the works. Photo: Handout
Chinese biotech firm boosts funding, plans IPO next to catch European rivals in cancer therapy market
- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a developer of bispecific antibody for cancer therapy, plans a public stock offering early next year
- The global market for bispecific antibodies is estimated at US$12 billion by 2026, according to a Kuick Research report
Topic | IPO
EpimAb Biotherapeutics closes a US$120 million Series C financing round on March 23. An IPO in the US or Hong Kong is in the works. Photo: Handout