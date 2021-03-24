Companies are showing an increased desire for privacy walls, panels and dividers within the office, according to US furniture maker Steelcase. Photo: Handout
Companies open to the idea of major office redesign as they adapt to the new normal of social distancing
- The need for a range of options including enclosed, private spaces has increased because of the pandemic, says US furniture-maker Steelcase
- With health and safety the top priority of employees, companies are more willing to initiate design changes in workspaces
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Companies are showing an increased desire for privacy walls, panels and dividers within the office, according to US furniture maker Steelcase. Photo: Handout