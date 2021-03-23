Attendees walk past the Huawei Technologies logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Attendees walk past the Huawei Technologies logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Attendees walk past the Huawei Technologies logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei Technologies outranks Midea, Foshan Haitian, BYD as China’s most valuable consumer goods company in new Top 100 Hurun list

  • Privately owned Huawei’s worth is assessed at 1.1 trillion yuan (US$169 billion) in Hurun’s Top 100 Most Valuable Consumer Goods Companies 2021
  • Firms based in southern Guangdong province, such as Midea Group, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and carmaker BYD, sit atop the inaugural list

Topic |   China technology
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 5:24pm, 23 Mar, 2021

