Attendees walk past the Huawei Technologies logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei Technologies outranks Midea, Foshan Haitian, BYD as China’s most valuable consumer goods company in new Top 100 Hurun list
- Privately owned Huawei’s worth is assessed at 1.1 trillion yuan (US$169 billion) in Hurun’s Top 100 Most Valuable Consumer Goods Companies 2021
- Firms based in southern Guangdong province, such as Midea Group, Foshan Haitian Flavoring and carmaker BYD, sit atop the inaugural list
