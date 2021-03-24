People walk past a Tencent sign at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters People walk past a Tencent sign at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Tencent earnings report may offer answers into China regulatory threat that erases US$170 billion of value from January peak

  • Stock has slumped 18 per cent since reaching a record-high of HK$766.50 in January as China tightens regulations on internet platform businesses
  • Billionaire founder Pony Ma and his lieutenants face questions on China’s intentions after a clampdown on Jack Ma’s business empire

Updated: 10:37am, 24 Mar, 2021

