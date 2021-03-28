09:22

Nearly 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee’s martial arts and philosophy still influences lives

Foshan, Bruce Lee’s ancestral home, dusts off kung fu heritage as it seeks to kick start tourism, services sectors

  • The city is building a ‘kung fu town’ near Bruce Lee’s ancestral home in Shunde district, as well as a research institute and an experience and outreach centre
  • An important aspect of Foshan’s revitalisation plan will be the development of kung fu massage

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:00am, 28 Mar, 2021

