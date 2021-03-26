Demand for air travel is seen increasing in China as coronavirus cases ebb and restrictions are eased. Photo: AP Photo
With Covid-19 under control and travel curbs eased, airfares in China bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
- Average prices for an economy seat during the April 3-5 Ching Ming Festival have rebounded to 96 per cent of 2019 levels, according to data from Ctrip
- Chinese carriers are scheduled to operate 20.7 per cent more domestic flights from April to October compared with 2019, according to data provider Flight Master
