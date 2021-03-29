An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Electric cars
Business /  China Business

China EV war: investors loosen embrace on NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto as earnings test follows US$124 billion market drubbing

  • Market pacesetters NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto face a myriad of challenges with losses still to snowball in 2021 and analysts grow weary of short-term outlook
  • Automotive chip shortage will add to other lingering market concerns about US-listed Chinese stocks and outlook for central bank policy tightening

Topic |   Electric cars
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:22am, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in September 2020. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE