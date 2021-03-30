The CoronaVac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese vaccine developer Sinovac calls for concerted global effort to deal with future pandemics
- The world must learn from the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure efforts are coordinated from the start to nip any outbreak in the bud, Sinovac’s Yin Weidong says
- Early investment in development and manufacturing of a new vaccine is the best tool to tackle a severe disease outbreak, Yin says
