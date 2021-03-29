Two women observe an electronic board showing the recent fluctuations of market indices. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China stocks advance as markets overlook dumping concerns, Bilibili slides on debut
- Hang Seng Index rebounds from an early 0.7 per cent loss to log gains as markets shrug off concerns about stock dumping
- Mainland market benchmarks also post gains after losing all of 2021 rally earlier this month
