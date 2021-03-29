An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China property
Business /  China Business

China Evergrande raises US$2.1 billion from 10 per cent stake sale in online home and car sales platform

  • Two Evergrande units issued a combined 1.3 billion new shares of a subsidiary that holds a majority stake in the online business known as FCB Group, filing shows
  • Investors include companies owned by the family of New World Development billionaire Henry Cheng, Citic Capital and CC Land chairman Cheng Chung Kiu

Topic |   China property
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:24pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE