An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande raises US$2.1 billion from 10 per cent stake sale in online home and car sales platform
- Two Evergrande units issued a combined 1.3 billion new shares of a subsidiary that holds a majority stake in the online business known as FCB Group, filing shows
- Investors include companies owned by the family of New World Development billionaire Henry Cheng, Citic Capital and CC Land chairman Cheng Chung Kiu
