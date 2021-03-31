Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying Japanese companies stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 24. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks erase gains as China factory report revives policy tightening concerns
- Hang Seng Index falls for the first day in four as Chinese manufacturing report revives central bank policy normalisation concerns
- Xiaomi advances after unveiling a multibillion plan to make electric cars, joining other China’s industry pacesetters for a slice of world’s biggest auto market
Topic | Stocks
Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying Japanese companies stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 24. Photo: AFP