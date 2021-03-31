Not the company it was - Evergrande is diversifying away from home building. Photo: Reuters Not the company it was - Evergrande is diversifying away from home building. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande diversifies away from property business in bid to meet Beijing’s debt ‘red lines’

  • The Chinese property giant has reduced its debt burden but pledged to halve it again in two years
  • The ‘new’ Evergrande is a conglomerate hosting diversified businesses and technologies and is determined to meet Beijing’s debt criteria

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:23pm, 31 Mar, 2021

