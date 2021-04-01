A bull statue in front of the Amsterdam stock exchange. Photo: AFP A bull statue in front of the Amsterdam stock exchange. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rise as Biden’s US$2.25 trillion spending plan underpins strong start to new quarter

  • Hang Seng Index advances more than 1 per cent in bullish opening as markets look to finish strong in a holiday-shortened week
  • Asian markets also track overnight gains in US equities as Biden unveils a US$2.25 trillion stimulus, US economy adds most jobs in six months

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:32pm, 1 Apr, 2021

