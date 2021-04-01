A Nio dealership in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg A Nio dealership in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Tesla challengers report record first-quarter sales, but still face uphill battle to catch global EV leader

  • NIO and Xpeng reported a fivefold increase in first-quarter sales from a year ago as Chinese motorists switch to EVs
  • Elon Musk’s company is still selling more cars in a single month in China than most of its local challengers are managing in a quarter

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:14pm, 1 Apr, 2021

