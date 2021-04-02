Chinese stocks joined Japanese and South Korean equities in trending higher on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China stocks hover around four-week high as investors assess companies’ earnings in post-pandemic era
- Shanghai Composite Index rises 0.2 per cent to 3,473.52 in early trading, putting it on course for a 1.6 per cent gain for the week
- Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea edge higher after the S&P 500 index crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time
Topic | China stock market
