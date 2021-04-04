An employee placing a bottle of wine next to Australian made wine (R) at a store in Beijing on August 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: tax on Aussie wine gives Rothschild family’s estate the chance of a lifetime to supplant Australia’s wine in tempting Chinese palates
- A 370-year-old vineyard of the legendary Chateau Mouton Rothschild aims to bring some 11,000 more bottles of wine to China, a quarter of its production from current 10 per cent
- China has officially slapped duties up to 218.4 per cent on Australian wines
