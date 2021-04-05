Shoppers walk past a Tesla showroom in Shanghai on March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China EV war: Tesla demand fuels ‘home run’ quarter as NIO, Xpeng step up rivalry with five-fold surge in deliveries
- Tesla delivered 184,800 cars worldwide in the first quarter, beating market estimate; firm does not break down sales by country or geography
- Challengers NIO and Xpeng both recorded a five-fold surge in deliveries as Chinese consumers embraced EVs amid state-driven incentives
Topic | Electric cars
Shoppers walk past a Tesla showroom in Shanghai on March 8, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg