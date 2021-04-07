Former NBA Miami Heats Dwyane Wade stands in front of a company logo of Li Ning during a promotional event for Li Nings Way of Wade sneakers in Beijing in July 2013. Wade signed a multi-million dollar contract with Li Ning in 2012.but the sneakers that bear his name are in short supply. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang cotton spawns new controversy with 30-fold jump in online prices of Li Ning, Anta footwear as market crackdown looms
- Some Li Ning and Anta sports shoes surge way above their reference retail prices on e-commerce platform Dewu, stoking calls for a crackdown
- Speculators ramp up prices of local-brand products amid nationalistic fervour following a boycott of foreign brands to defend Xinjiang-produced cotton
Topic | Xinjiang
