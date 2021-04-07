Li Ruigang, founding chairman and CEO of Chinese media and entertainment group CMC Inc. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Li Ruigang, the powerful Chinese media mogul in control of TVB, plots IPO in Hong Kong, US markets for US$1o billion of assets
- Li’s media flagship CMC Inc is valued at US$6 billion based on a 2018 round of financing from investors including Alibaba, Tencent and China Vanke
- His private-equity firm, backed by Singapore’s state investment firms, manages about US$4.6 billion of assets, with 10 candidates eyeing global IPOs this year
