Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Stocks
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks retreat from two-week high as traders weigh earnings outlook, mainland investors pull funds

  • Hang Seng Index drops slightly on early Wednesday as markets reopen after a three-day trading pause as traders weigh earnings outlook
  • COSCO Shipping surges in Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges as Chinese shipper issues profit-surge alert for the first quarter

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:03am, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Bronze sculptures of bulls seen outside the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE