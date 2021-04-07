The 100,000th electric vehicle produced by NIO rolling off its production line in the Anhui provincial capital of Hefei on April 7th, 2021. Photo: Daniel Ren
NIO may fail to meet second-quarter output goal in its competition with Tesla as global shortage of chips hits home
- NIO may lack the semiconductor stockpile to meet its target of assembling 7,500 electric cars in the second quarter, the carmaker’s founder said after the 100,000th unit rolled off its assembly in Hefei
- The carmaker expects to secure enough chips in the third quarter
Topic | NIO
